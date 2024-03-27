Is THE CLASH's Apocalyptic 1979 Anthem More Relevant Today Than It Was Then?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"It’s the tremendous story of the 1979 song 'London Calling' by The Clash. In the late 70s, the world’s most influential punk band was convinced the world was falling apart, and they needed to do something about it. Fuelled by concerns over widespread famine, the environment, drug addiction, police brutality, tidal waves, and nuclear war, the band’s charismatic leader composed the prophetic manifesto 'London Calling' that seems more relevant today than it was when he wrote it in 1979. London is calling to the zombies of death. Next, on Professor Of Rock."