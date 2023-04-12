Israel's STORMBOUND Release Cover Of QUEEN Classic "The Show Must Go On"; Official Video Streaming

Following on from the release of their debut album, December, in August 2022, Israeli symphonic metallers StormbounD have returned with a cover of the Queen's classic track "The Show Must Go On", and an official video.

Speaking about why they chose to go with this track, the band stated:

"First of all, most of us are Queen fans. One day we were just fooling around with this song's intro at rehearsal, and it felt like something that could fit our sound and style, so we learned the entire song and played it at the next show. Ever since then, we can't do a show without it so we figured out that if everyone enjoys it, we might as well record the thing. It felt really good to take such an iconic song and give it a little energy boost while keeping the original version's harmonies, and we hope we've done it justice."

Check out StormbounD's video for "The Show Must Go On" below. Pick up the single here.

December is a diverse, and melodic prophecy of wrath with epic highs, and despondent lows. StormbounD masterfully takes symphonic metal to new heights while staying grounded in their roots and remaining accessible. They recommended listening for fans of Nightwish, Within Temptation, and Delain.

Tracklisting:

"Desert's Roar"

"Altar Of Innocence"

"Sacred Lies"

"Away From Here"

"December"

"Shadows"

"Flying High"

"Fragments"

"Child's Play"

"Child's Play" video:

"Flying High" video: