Israeli Metal Collective SHREDHEAD Returns With New Single, “The Nothing We Are”

Israeli metal collective Shredhead have returned with a neck-breaking single, “The Nothing We Are”, recorded, mixed and mastered by acclaimed Danish producer Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Suicide Silence).

“Nothing shows how feeble and insignificant we all are like this past year has,” says frontman Aharon Ragoza. “It has stopped everything and everyone in their tracks, reminding everyone that no matter how big you are, there are bigger fish in the sea, no matter how special you are, there are thousands like you, and no matter how important we think we are, in the end, we are all just nothing. This is what this song is about.”

The new single comes as Shredhead announces a headline performance dubbed “Rise Up” on June 19 at one of Israel’s top venues, Zappa B-Side TLV club in Tel Aviv, with support from local artists Dukalaton, Matricide and DPS. “Everybody is naturally aching for a show, and we've felt like this is the perfect time to bring up our game and return to the stages with our biggest headline show to date,” says guitarist Razi Elbaz.

The hardworking Shredhead is a force to be reckoned with in Israel. Grinding their way to the top of Tel Aviv’s alternative scene with hundreds of domestic and international shows, including tours with Overkill, Crowbar and DevilDriver in Europe and Japan, packed local headline shows and official endorsement from metal guitar giants ESP, the band continues pushing forward with their new single.

“Everyone in the band is hyped about releasing this new single backed by a major ‘post-Covid’ comeback to the stages after this year and a half of a shitstorm,” says bassist Lee Lavy. “We can't wait. All five of us are working around the clock to put on the best show that we can for our fans.”

The band is also hard at work on their next full-length album. “This release and the upcoming show feel like a breath of fresh air after a long time working hard behind the scenes,” guitarist Yotam Nagor says. “‘The Nothing We Are’ is just a first taste of much more material to come from the band. Stopping or slowing down is never an option for us, so during this time we've been busting our asses to bring forth new material. For now, we can say we're at a very advanced stage in the production of our next title, and at this point it's safe to say new material from the band is coming soon.”

For further details, visit Shredhead on Facebook.