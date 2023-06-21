Israel’s SINNERY Announce Below The Summit EP; “Share This” Single Streaming

Thrash metal fans, brace yourself for an onslaught of unrelenting aggression as Sinnery returns with their latest EP “Below the Summit”. Across five tracks, they harness the essence of true thrash, delivering a sonic storm that will leave fans and critics alike gasping for breath. The first single “Share This”, was written when Covid first started and it reflects on losing touch with what actually matters and being consumed by social media. The band comments:

“We're super excited to finally release "Share This!" It’s a song that injects extra energy into any venue we play it in and is probably one of the heaviest songs we've written. We wanted to combine new elements into our music and this one has some striking Sinnery riffs. "Share This" is about how technological progress has stripped us from our humanity and the way that social media is used to get some crazy messages into our heads where some of us cease to think for ourselves any longer."

Sinnery was formed in mid-2010 when Idan and Alon met at a music school in Herzliya, Israel, and were hitched together to play in a band, it didn’t lead anywhere right away, but after a few years of pursuing other interests, they eventually revived and the band took the form it has today. According to the band, writing “Below The Summit” was a very productive and consistent process, they really bled these songs out.

Sinnery believes that all of their existing fans will find that these five tracks implement what they are all about in the most concise way yet. From catchy choruses to parts heavier than ever before they feel this is their most complete work yet. Below The Summit is recommended for fans of Metallica, Power Trip, and Trivium.

Below The Summit is due out on September 29, 2023, via Exitus Stratagem Records. In additional news, Sinnery will be touring the UK later this year with Sworn Amongst along with performing at this year's Metal Gates Festival in Bucharest, Romania with Katatonia and Rotting Christ.

Tracklisting:

“Somber”

“An Ode (Knife Of Erato)”

“We Just Want You To”

“Share This”

“Serene”

“Share This”:

Tour dates:

September

18 – Bridgewater, UK – The Cobblestones

19 – Camden, UK – The Black Heart

20 – Derby, UK – The Hairy Dog

21 – Cardiff, UK – Fuel Rock Club

22 – Bristol, UK – The Gryphon

23 – Exeter, UK – The Cavern

28 – Bucharest, RO – Metal Gates Festival

(Photo – Or Shenkerman)