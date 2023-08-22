Israel’s SINNERY Release “Somber” Single

Thrash metal fans rejoice, as Israeli thrash metallers Sinnery have released their latest single “Somber”, taken from their latest EP Below The Summit.

Across five tracks, they harness the essence of true thrash, delivering a sonic storm that will leave fans and critics alike gasping for breath.

The band comments: "'Somber' was the first song we wrote for the EP. Lyrically, it’s about growing & emerging out of the soil and dirt that life can be for so many. It's about dealing with some of the toughest issues in our lives. The track combines all the things we love about metal - fast-paced riffs and drum licks take a bit from every genre that Sinnery admires and make it something unique to us. The initial concept behind 'Somber' was taken from the book The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck by Mark Manson, which talks about making the best out of the cards you are dealt in life."

Sinnery believes that all of their existing fans will find that these five tracks implement what they are all about in the most concise way yet. From catchy choruses to parts heavier than ever before they feel this is their most complete work yet. Below The Summit is recommended for fans of Metallica, Power Trip, and Trivium.

Below The Summit is due out on September 29, 2023, via Exitus Stratagem Records. In additional news, Sinnery will be touring the UK later this year with Sworn Amongst along with performing at this year's Metal Gates Festival in Bucharest, Romania with Katatonia and Rotting Christ.

Tracklisting:

“Somber”

“An Ode (Knife Of Erato)”

“We Just Want You To”

“Share This”

“Serene”

"Somber" video:

Tour dates:

September

18 – Bridgewater, UK – The Cobblestones

19 – Camden, UK – The Black Heart

20 – Derby, UK – The Hairy Dog

21 – Cardiff, UK – Fuel Rock Club

22 – Bristol, UK – The Gryphon

23 – Exeter, UK – The Cavern

28 – Bucharest, RO – Metal Gates Festival

(Photo – Or Shenkerman)