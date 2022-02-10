Italian Doom Metal Trio SATOR To Release New Album In April; Teaser Available

Following their much acclaimed, latest record Ordeal (2017), Genoa-based heavy sludge and doom metal trio Sator has announced the release of their third studio album. Cleansing Ritual will be out on April 22nd through Argonauta Records.

Inspired by both the classic yet current scene, from the pioneers of doom and kraut-rock to modern extreme, sludge and post-metal bands, Sator merges an enthralling blend of all that is heavy, while doubling down their songwriting talent and colossal sound to a new level on Cleansing Ritual. Slower, heavier, and even more psychedelic, Sator's forthcoming record proves to become one of the heavy doom and sludge metal highlights in 2022 – highly recommended for fans of acts such as EyeHateGod, Neurosis and alike – and ultimately sees the band stepping out as one of Italy’s best kept underground secrets!

Listen to a first sneak peak, as the trio just shared an album teaser below.

Guitarist Mauro: "Cleansing Ritual is our heaviest, most psychedelic album: a ritual of slow riffs and angst-ridden screams drenched in feedback and distortions. We cleanse ourselves from the evil of this world to become as pure as children. The Children of Doom...Doom's children."

A first single, more news and the album pre-sale will follow soon via Argonauta Records at this location.

Tracklist:

"Ancient Disease"

"Solaris"

"Murder By Music"

"On The Edge"

Sator is:

Mauro – guitar

Valerio – bass / growls

Michelangelo – drums