Italian Prog Trio INFINITE RISING Release "Nocturnal Skywatchers" Single And Music Video

Italian prog trio, Infinite Rising, have released their new single, "Nocturnal Skywatchers". An official video for the track can be found below.

Infinite Rising will self-release their new album Awakening, on October 3. Pre-order here.

The project takes inspiration from Sci-Fi based novels, books, movies and TV series. Their sound and melodies lead listeners into the deepest Universe. The band lineup features Federico Albanese (guitar), Silvia Pistolesi (bass) and Alessandro Formichi (drums).

Tracklisting:

"Nocturnal Skywatchers" (Feat. Giulio Ascoli)

"Cosmic Sunset"

"Perpetual Mood"

"Orbital Inclination" (Feat. Giulio Ascoli)

"Eternal" (Feat. Francesco Fareri & Giulio Ascoli)

"Emotion Galaxy" (Feat. Dario Tartagni)

"Nocturnal Skywatchers" video: