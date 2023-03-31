Italian Rock Band, Maneskin: Their Journey So Far

Maneskin, the acclaimed Italian rock band, first formed back in 2016. It's highly unlikely that the Rome-based ensemble could have predicted the success that was to follow them in the subsequent years.

They've collected numerous accolades already and have even recently been named “the biggest rock band to emerge in years” by Variety magazine in February 2023. Not only this, but they've recently announced their first world tour. Taking to the stage in September 2023, the four band members will be performing songs from their third studio album, Rush!, which was released in January 2023.

Evidently, Maneskin are looking forward to a prosperous career in mainstream music. But how did they get here? Let's take a closer look at how the band have risen to prominence.

Claiming the crown at Eurovision

Five years after the band was formed, Maneskin represented their country at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Performing their track Zitti e buoni, the band claimed the winning title for their country in the 65th edition of the song contest, which took place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Before this, Italy last won the song contest in 1990, some 26 years after the country's very first win in 1964. Claiming the country’s third victory, Maneskin made their country proud and has since become popular not just in Italy, but across the world.

The Eurovision song contest isn’t the only competition the band has participated in. Back in 2017, they took part in the eleventh season of the Italian version of The X Factor. Coming in second place, their original song Chosen was released as a single before their first full-length studio album was released in 2018.

A rising social media presence

While their participation in national and global competitions has put them on the map, they have gone beyond the stage and the studio to increase their global presence. Taking to social media, the band has gained a growing figure of 6.5 million followers on TikTok. From sharing promotional content about their music to behind-the-scenes footage with a comedic twist, the band has mastered the art of social media and not only creates authentic and entertaining content for their audiences but creates exposure for their music too.

Maneskin aren’t the only musicians taking to social media. TikTok, in particular, has rocketed over the past few years with singers and bands from across the world using the platform to communicate with fans. Building up a rapport and showing life behind-the-scenes on tours and in recording studios, artists can practically reach through the screen and connect with audiences all around the world.

It's important to remember that this is the key in modern times. It's one thing to have a solid discography and a booked-up calendar with gig dates, but social media presence is invaluable. Huge marketing campaigns are now plastered across social media platforms, as opposed to billboards, and the biggest accolade an artist can have is going 'viral' or being 'meme-worthy'. Essentially, any aspiring artist should keep in mind that promoting your music via social media is a sure-fire way to perforate the public's consciousness. Artists like Raye, Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and Central Cee rack up views from their fans with short-but-sweet videos and catchy sound clips, used by thousands of adoring fans.