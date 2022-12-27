Italian Thrashers ADVERSOR Sign To Time To Kill Records

Time To Kill Records has announced the signing of Italian thrashers, Adversor. The band is putting the finishing touches on their new album, Portrait Of A Wasteland, which will be released sometime in 2023.

Formed in 2015, Adversor released a demo and two full-length albums, Rise To Survive and The End Of Mankind, in quick succession: both records allowed them to play everywhere in Italy and Europe alongside acts such as Exciter, Protector, Nifelheim, Gama Bomb and many others.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming release and other activities in 2023.

Lineup:

Dado - Vocals/Guitar

Phil - Guitar

Ale - Bass

Ja - Drums