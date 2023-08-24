Italian Thrashers URAL Reveal "Nightmare" Visualizer

The Italian thrash outfit Ural has rolled out a brand new visualizer for their track "Nightmare". This serves as the second teaser off their soon-to-come third studio album, Psychoverse. Set for an October 10th release through Xtreem Music, fans will be able to enjoy the album on both CD and Digital platforms.

Channeling the spirit of Bay Area's '80s thrash vibe, Ural's sound has the intensity of Voivod-inspired guitar segments and is infused with a Crossover essence. They ride the current wave of Old School Thrash Metal with gusto and have carved a niche for themselves, confidently standing alongside the likes of Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan, and Powertrip.

Metalheads, gear up for a wild ride and remember to "party with the wolves!"

Tracklisting:

"Drag Me To The Wolves"

"Heritage"

"Nightmare"

"Blood Red Sand"

"Fall Of The One World"

"Uncanny Valley"

"Carousel Of Hell"

"66.6 F.M."

For further details, visit Ural on Facebook.