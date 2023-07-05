Italy's HAND ON HEART Share Lyric Video For Debut Single "Roses"

Italian hard rock band, Hand On Heart, have released a lyric video for their debut single, "Roses". On July 15 the song will be available on Spotify and on all the other music platforms worldwide.

"Roses" is the first song taken from the band's forthcoming debut album, which they are currently recording.

Hand On Heart lineup:

Gianluca Niccoli: Lead Vocals, Keyboards

Alessandro Moschini (ex G.L.A.S., ex H.A.R.E.M.): Bass

Christian Evans: Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Sergio Leonetti (ex G.L.A.S.): Drums