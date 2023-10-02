Italy's LAST IN TIME To Release Debut Album In January; "The Way To Rock" Lyric Video Streaming

Italy's Last In Time announces its collaboration with Rockshots Records for the release of its debut album, Too Late.

Last In Time represents a fresh foray into melodic progressive and classic rock with strong AOR influences to create a one-of-a-kind and captivating musical experience.

"Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived! We couldn't be happier to present our debut album Too Late, to the world, in collaboration with Rockshots Records, of which we are genuinely proud to be a part” affirms Massimo Marchetti, the mastermind behind Last In Time.

“From the very first listen, it's evident that this band aims to present itself with a level of maturity and confidence in its sound. We will do everything possible to earn the respect of fans with this record and our upcoming live performances. This album is a personal challenge, primarily to ourselves, and secondly to the conventions of music classification." he adds.

The album Too Late is a journey, bringing together various musical influences. It's a rock album that smoothly combines the melodious elements of AOR inspired by bands like Toto, Survivor, and Giant, the power of hard rock and metal, and a nod to 90s progressive rock.

Today the band shares their debut single, "The Way To Rock", which Massimo Marchetti, explains in further detail: "In the lyrics of this song, I basically tell the story of what drove me to play music and what emotions led me on my musical journey. When I was a guitar teacher, I was struck by an image. My students who were preparing for a concert had incredible enthusiasm. They reminded me of what inspired me to play and what music meant to me. They unknowingly inspired me to write this song.

Listen to "The Way To Rock" here, and watch the lyric video below.

Last in Time is a project that was formed in 2021 as a studio band, with the goal of recording original songs in the Progressive and Classic Rock/AOR genre. Leading the project is Massimo Marchetti, the songwriter, producer, and arranger of the group's songs.

The project has a diverse lineup, as it was managed as an all-star band, in order to ensure that each song had the right artistic touch. In fact, the ability to have multiple voices, including a female voice, greatly expanded the compositional proposal of the songs, allowing for a range of genres and nuances. However, the group's sound, while diverse, remains anchored to a common thread, which is a passion for Classic Rock in its various forms.

The presence of experienced and motivated musicians made the album recording process a wonderful journey, which will continue with live sessions and the start of a true project focused on recording more albums in the future.

Too Late will be released on January 12.

Tracklisting:

"The Way To Rock"

"How Long?"

"Road To Redemption"

"Believer In Love"

"Moonlight Dreamers"

"The Animal"

"Too Late"

"Mr.Fantastic"

"Winter In May"

"The Way To Rock" lyric video: