Italy's NEVER OBEY AGAIN Streaming New Single "Trust"

Never Obey Again has released "Trust", third single taken from the eponymous new album to be released on October 18 by Scarlet Records.

"Trust" is a soul relieving track. Strong and emotional lyrics alongside with a powerful chorus make this track easy to be remembered and played loud whenever is needed to let it all out. Adulthood brings consciousness and awareness of who we are and what we are capable of. On the other hand, dealing with our limits and accepting them it’s a struggle for many of us. Many rely on faith, others on trust in themselves and live life at its fullest.

Trust will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Preorder here.

Never Obey Again is a female fronted alternative unit that blends heavy sounds and modern electronic elements to create captivating, emotional sound scenarios. They did it effortlessly on the 2023 debut album The End Of An Era; they did it better and with an even stronger personal touch on their brand new record, where extraordinary singer Carol shines throughout the entire work.

On one hand, Trust has been conceived as 'music for everyone' regardless of gender or age as its lyrics and vocals could resonate with anyone; words and melodies that allow the listener to feel like home, protected and safe in sharing feelings.

On the other hand, it represents the band's decision to go heavier and dress those lyrics with their own sound avoiding any compromise; it sounds deeper, rough and straight to the point. It sounds like Never Obey Again and nothing else.

Tracklisting:

“Animal By Choice”

“G.O.D. (Given Or Denied)”

“Never Feel, Never Fear”

“Give Me A Fuckin’ Break”

“Under My Skin, Before Your Eyes”

“Lost…”

“Control”

“I Wish”

“Conquer And Divide”

“Waterfall”

“Trust”

"Trust":

“Never Feel, Never Fear” video:

Never Obey Again:

Carolina Bertelegni - vocals

Alessandro Tuvo - guitar

Alex Pedrotti - guitar

Cristiano Trappoli - bass

Marco Binda - drums

(Photo: Oleksandr Kmit)