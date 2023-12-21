Italy's PONTE DEL DIAVOLO To Release Fire Blades From The Tomb Album In February; "Demone" Music Video Posted

December 21, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death ponte del diavolo

Italy's PONTE DEL DIAVOLO To Release Fire Blades From The Tomb Album In February; "Demone" Music Video Posted

Prepare to be ensnared in the haunting embrace of Ponte Del Diavolo. The Italian band weave together a unique blend of doom and black metal, with a touch of old school essence and a modern, avant-garde twist that will plunge you into a sonic abyss.

Today, the dark collective are unveiling the first single off their upcoming debut album, Fire Blades From The Tomb. Led by Erba Del Diavolo's dark-wave induced vocals, “Demone” is whipped along by devilish mysticism.

"He lives hidden inside the chest
like a disembodied God
awakened by desire
it will be the most sublime union."

Watch the mischievous video for "Demone", which unravels into a gripping story of crime, power and occult mysteries, below.

Fire Blades From The Tomb is out February 16 via Season Of Mist.

Available formats:

- Digital Download
- Deluxe CD Digipak
- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black
- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Gold & Black Marbled

Pre-save here, pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Covenant"
"Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death"
"La Razza"
"Nocturnal Veil"
"Zero"
"The Weeping Song"

"Demone" video:

Lineup:

Elena Camusso (as Erba Del Diavolo) - Vocals
Alessio Caruso (as Krhura) - Bass
Andrea l'Abbate (as Kratom) - Bass
Stefano Franchina (as Segale Cornuta) - Drums
Rocco Scuzzarella (as Nerium) - Guitars

Guest musicians:

Andrea l'Abbate - Synth on "Covenant"
Lucynine - Theremin on "Covenant"
Vittorio Sabelli - Clarinet on "Covenant", "Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death" & "Nocturnal veil"
Davide Straccione - Vocals on "The Weeping Song"



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources