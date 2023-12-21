Italy's PONTE DEL DIAVOLO To Release Fire Blades From The Tomb Album In February; "Demone" Music Video Posted
December 21, 2023, an hour ago
Prepare to be ensnared in the haunting embrace of Ponte Del Diavolo. The Italian band weave together a unique blend of doom and black metal, with a touch of old school essence and a modern, avant-garde twist that will plunge you into a sonic abyss.
Today, the dark collective are unveiling the first single off their upcoming debut album, Fire Blades From The Tomb. Led by Erba Del Diavolo's dark-wave induced vocals, “Demone” is whipped along by devilish mysticism.
"He lives hidden inside the chest
like a disembodied God
awakened by desire
it will be the most sublime union."
Watch the mischievous video for "Demone", which unravels into a gripping story of crime, power and occult mysteries, below.
Fire Blades From The Tomb is out February 16 via Season Of Mist.
Available formats:
- Digital Download
- Deluxe CD Digipak
- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black
- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Gold & Black Marbled
Pre-save here, pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Covenant"
"Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death"
"La Razza"
"Nocturnal Veil"
"Zero"
"The Weeping Song"
"Demone" video:
Lineup:
Elena Camusso (as Erba Del Diavolo) - Vocals
Alessio Caruso (as Krhura) - Bass
Andrea l'Abbate (as Kratom) - Bass
Stefano Franchina (as Segale Cornuta) - Drums
Rocco Scuzzarella (as Nerium) - Guitars
Guest musicians:
Andrea l'Abbate - Synth on "Covenant"
Lucynine - Theremin on "Covenant"
Vittorio Sabelli - Clarinet on "Covenant", "Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death" & "Nocturnal veil"
Davide Straccione - Vocals on "The Weeping Song"