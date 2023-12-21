Italy's PONTE DEL DIAVOLO To Release Fire Blades From The Tomb Album In February; "Demone" Music Video Posted

Prepare to be ensnared in the haunting embrace of Ponte Del Diavolo. The Italian band weave together a unique blend of doom and black metal, with a touch of old school essence and a modern, avant-garde twist that will plunge you into a sonic abyss.

Today, the dark collective are unveiling the first single off their upcoming debut album, Fire Blades From The Tomb. Led by Erba Del Diavolo's dark-wave induced vocals, “Demone” is whipped along by devilish mysticism.

"He lives hidden inside the chest

like a disembodied God

awakened by desire

it will be the most sublime union."

Watch the mischievous video for "Demone", which unravels into a gripping story of crime, power and occult mysteries, below.

Fire Blades From The Tomb is out February 16 via Season Of Mist.

Available formats:

- Digital Download

- Deluxe CD Digipak

- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Gold & Black Marbled

Pre-save here, pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Covenant"

"Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death"

"La Razza"

"Nocturnal Veil"

"Zero"

"The Weeping Song"

"Demone" video:

Lineup:

Elena Camusso (as Erba Del Diavolo) - Vocals

Alessio Caruso (as Krhura) - Bass

Andrea l'Abbate (as Kratom) - Bass

Stefano Franchina (as Segale Cornuta) - Drums

Rocco Scuzzarella (as Nerium) - Guitars

Guest musicians:

Andrea l'Abbate - Synth on "Covenant"

Lucynine - Theremin on "Covenant"

Vittorio Sabelli - Clarinet on "Covenant", "Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death" & "Nocturnal veil"

Davide Straccione - Vocals on "The Weeping Song"