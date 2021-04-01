Italy's SCALA MERCALLI Release New Single / Video "Anita" Dedicated To Nationalist Revolutionary Anita Garibaldi

Italian heavy metallers Scala Mercalli, active since 1992, released their new lyric video "Anita" - dedicated to Ana Maria de Jesus Ribeiro da Silva (Anita Garibaldi) - on March 26th, the anniversary of her wedding to Giuseppe Garibaldi in Montevideo in 1842.

The band explains the inspiration for the song: "Giuseppe Garibaldi was a man with whom Anita shared not only a great love, but also her battles for freedom both in Latin America and in Italy, until the day she died in his arms because of a strong fever at the age of 28, after having given birth to three children and pregnant with the fourth, and chased by the foreign armies that occupied the peninsula in 1849. Unaware that our country obtained freedom and unity 12 years later, and that monuments were erected in her memory both in Italy and in Brazil, her homeland. This song is dedicated to Anita and her incredible courage, but also to all the women who bravely fought like her for the freedom and unity of Italy, like the men with whom they shared the same sacrifices in life and on the battlefield."

The song is taken from the album, Independence, released on January 25th, 2019 via Alpha Omega Records

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Crossing on the Sea" (from Quarto to Marsala)

"The 1000" (Calatafimi Battle)"

"Honest Brigands"

"Be Strong"

"The Last Defence" (Roma-Gianicolo 1849)

"Never Surrender"

"Tolentino 1815"

"White Death"

"Whisper of the Night"

"Anita" (Ana Maria de Jesus Ribeiro da Silva)

"Fratelli d'Italia (Italian Anthem)" feat. Corale Angelico Rosati

