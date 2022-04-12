Italy’s 17 CRASH Signs With Rockshots Records; New Album Out This Winter

Rockshots Records has announced their signing of Tuscan, Italy's 17 Crash for their fourth studio album Stamina to be released winter 2022.

Driven by the passion of drummer Phil Hill and singer Ros Crash, 17 Crash began their crazy journey back in 2011.

At an earlier stage of their career, 17 Crash were a true and vibrant synonym of vintage ‘80s LA glam rock style: big hair, leather pants and loud guitars. Distinctive attire and growling sounds finally merged into the debut album Reading Your Dirty Minds (2015). Right after their first release, the band toured extensively throughout the Italian peninsula while making sure the name of the band was being heard.

Evolving and exploring new sounds, it didn’t take that long until they found what they were looking for with the release of the second studio album Hit The Prey (2018). Finding the right balance between the ‘80s sound and modern AOR, the new record marked a significant turning point both in terms of musicianship and career approach.

Another two years of touring passed until a further stage of evolution with their third album Through Hell And Back (2020) reconfirming previous collaboration with long-esteemed colleagues Alessio Lucatti in production and Simone Mularoni for mixing and mastering. The third chapter written by 17 Crash featured groovy heavy riffs, polished sounds and even sharper tunes, effectively establishing the band as a true landmark not only within national borders, but in the international hard and heavy landscape as well.

2022 will witness the release of the fourth album Stamina, a much more complex and profound piece of work written entirely during the endless lockdowns from the 2020 pandemic that the world experienced. It will be ‘80s rock crossed with a particular duality between human struggle and the will to fight and resist against all the odds. It might seem that 17 Crash have come a long way, but rest assured they are just warming up for what’s to come.

For this band's new adventure, 17 Crash has announced a new member to the family: bassist Alba Nasoni, alias The Mess Mistress.