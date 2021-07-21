Italy’s AEXYLIUM Release First Single “The Bridge” From Upcoming The Fifth Season Album

Italian symphonic folk metallers Aexylium are sharing their first single "The Bridge" from their forthcoming album The Fifth Season due out October 29, 2021 via Rockshots Records.

The opening track of the full length, "The Bridge" is an instant war call, a powerful rush of drums, symphonic speed, and heaviness to immediately convey this clan's followers ready for battle.

The lyric video for "The Bridge" is streaming below.

Mixing traditional folk instruments (Flute, Violin, Bouzouki) with the modern symphonic metal, Aexylium's sophomore full length follows 2018's Tales From This Land (Underground Symphony Records) and their 2016 self-produced EP The Blind Crow. Tales From This Land has had over 110k streams on Spotify along with its powerful single "Revive The Village” placing on the top 200 metal song charts in Germany on Apple Music. Aexylium has also released fan-praised covers of Game of Thrones and Vikings main themes with reinterpreted folk metal sounds.

Since their inception in 2014, the Varese, Italy band has performed at renowned festivals in Europe such as Dumeltica International Music Festival, Montelago Celtic Festival, Malpaga Folk & Metal, Rock Inn Somma, Druidia and Strigarium along with sharing the stage with Elvenking, Wind Rose, Nervosa, Furor Gallico, Temperance and more. In August 2020, despite Covid restrictions, Aexylium was chosen by the city of Milan to perform at the historical Castello Sforzesco.

The Fifth Season is a concrete step towards growth and musical maturity with its offering of festive ballads, tighter riffs, advanced orchestrations and heavier dark songs that are all inspired by Norse Mythology. The record also features guest vocals from Samuele Faulisi (Atlas Pain), Arianna Bellinaso and the members of Coro Facoltà di Musicologia Vocal Ensemble. The album was recorded at Twilight Studio by Davide Tavecchia with the artwork done by Jan Yrlund of Darkgrove Design (Manowar, Testament, Korpiklaani.

The band adds: “This work is the result of different approaches toward music, and different interests between the members of the band. For example, ‘An Damhsa Mór’ – one of our completely acoustic pieces - reflects the interest of our flutist for Irish tradition and Gaeilge, while ‘Yggrdasil’ is obviously a reference to Norse mythology, which our singer is passionate about. The title track is dedicated to something we would prefer to avoid, but, on the contrary, since the world we are facing is showing its environmental and social limits, the song ‘The Fifth Season’ seems to express all our doubts and anxieties toward the future.”

The Fifth Season is due out October 29, 2021 via Rockshots Records and is available for pre-order at Rockshots Records .

Tracklisting:

“The Bridge”

“Mountains”

“Immortal Blood”

“Battle Of Tettenhall”

“Skål”

“Vinland”

“The Fifth Season”

“Spirit Of The North”

“On The Cliff’s Edge”

“The Bridge”: