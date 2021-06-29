Italy’s AEXYLIUM Sign With Rockshots Records For New Album The Fifth Season

Rockshots Records has announced their latest signing of Aexylium for their new album The Fifth Season.

Mixing traditional folk instruments (Flute, Violin, Bouzouki) with the modern symphonic metal, Aexylium's sophomore full length follows 2018's Tales From This Land (Underground Symphony Records) and their 2016 self-produced EP The Blind Crow. Tales From This Land has had over 110k streams on Spotify along with its powerful single "Revive The Village’ placing on the top 200 metal song charts in Germany on Apple Music. Aexylium has also released fan-praised covers of Game of Thrones and Vikings main themes with reinterpreted folk metal sounds.

Since their inception in 2014, the Varese, Italy band has performed at renowned festivals in Europe such as Dumeltica International Music Festival, Montelago Celtic Festival, Malpaga Folk & Metal, Rock Inn Somma, Druidia and Strigarium along with sharing the stage with Elvenking, Wind Rose, Nervosa, Furor Gallico, Temperance and more. In August 2020, despite Covid restrictions, Aexylium was chosen by the city of Milan to perform at the historical Castello Sforzesco.

Their new album The Fifth Season is a concrete step towards growth and musical maturity with its offering of festive ballads, tighter riffs, advanced orchestrations and heavier dark songs that are all inspired by Norse Mythology. The record also features guest vocals from Samuele Faulisi (Atlas Pain), Arianna Bellinaso and the members of Coro Facoltà di Musicologia Vocal Ensemble. The album was recorded at Twilight Studio by Davide Tavecchia with the artwork done by Yan Yrlund of Darkgrove Design (Manowar, Testament, Korpiklaani.

The band adds: "We are very excited to start this collaboration with Rockshots Records. We think fans will be thrilled with this album; there are elaborate orchestrations, riffs and fun folk metal. Plus the addition of vocals from Arianna Bellinaso, Coro Facoltà di Musicologia Vocal Ensemble and Samuele Faulisi add so much more! We definitely wanted to compose songs without setting limits in terms of composition, so each song will sound unique and different from one another."

Album details and first single to be revealed on July 20. The Fifth Season is due out October 2021 via Rockshots Records.