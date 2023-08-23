Italy’s ELEGY OF MADNESS Releases “Broken Soul” Video

Elegy Of Madness will release the new album XI on October 20 through Scarlet Records. First single and video for "Broken Soul" is streaming below.

Recorded and produced by Simone Mularoni and Simone Bertozzi; mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio; beautifully illustrated by Diogo Soares/Gargantula Creations (Witchcraft, EyeHateGod, Stoned Jesus); 'XI' will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Preorder at the Scarlet Records webshop.

Modern, occult, epic symphonic metal at its best: XI represents a splendid rebirth for Elegy Of Madness, thanks to a redefined sound, a more concise songwriting and the enchanting soprano vocals of new frontwoman Kyrah Aylin.

Conceived in the post-pandemic time, the mood of XI tends towards obscure and melancholic atmospheres; the main topic revolves around the symbolic meaning of the number eleven. Each song actually involves some aspects of it, such as spiritual awakening and growth, strength, intuition, new beginning, disorder and chaos, and the sinful nature of man.

A sun ray can always break through the darker clouds: it's time to rise again from your own ashes.

Tracklisting:

“11:11”

“Broken Soul” (orchestral arrangements by Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Ferrini)

“Hybrid Love”

“Revelation”

“Insanity”

“Goddess”

“Moon”

“Portrait Of A Ghost”

“A.I. Slavery”

“Crawling”

“Legion”

"Broken Soul" video:

Elegy Of Madness:

Kyrah Aylin - vocals

Tony Tomasicchio - guitar

Marco Monno - guitar

Larry Ozen - bass

Francesco Caputo - drums

(Photo – KINOrama Studio)