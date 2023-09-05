Italy’s GOTLAND Release “Rise” Lyric Video

The Italian symphonic-extreme metal band Gotland released the lyric video of "Rise", the title track of the new album that will be released on September 15. The video was made by Stefano Mastronicola.

Furthermore, with this occasion, the band has announced a collaboration with the Broken Bones Promotion agency, which will take care of all the promotion of the new album together with the Earth and Sky Productions label.

Tracklisting:

“Foedus (Intro)”

“Roman And Cheruscan”

“The Downside”

“Insidia”

“Expectatio (Interlude)”

“Deception”

“Traitor Or Savior”

“Clades Variana (Interlude)”

“Slaughtered Centurions”

“Spiriti Nelle Tenebre”

“The Dishonor”

“Imperium Non Obliviscitur (Interlude)”

“Ballata Del Tradimento”

“The Same Blood”

“Visurgis”

“Invictus (Interlude)”

“Rise”

“Rise” lyric video:

“Roman And Cheruscan” lyric video: