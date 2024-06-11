Italy’s HOUR OF PENANCE Shares “Spiralling Into Decline” Lyric Video

Italian tech-death ensemble Hour Of Penance premieres lyric video for the closing track off the band's new album Devotion, released in April on Agonia Records. The title of the song is "Spiralling Into Decline".

"The next song we picked for this video is ‘Spiralling Into Decline’, because of both the brutality of the song and the themes of the lyrics seemed appropriate for this moment in history when war and violence are bringing us closer to a world conflict," comments Hour Of Penance. "This song describes the callousness of world leaders and how they willfully lead people into a spiral of destruction just to set their plans in motion. And because of their scientifically planned lies and disinformation, we willfully throw ourselves into this spiral, too."

The new album Devotion features long-standing members Giulio Moschini (guitars), Paolo Pieri (vocals & guitars) and Marco Mastrobuono (bass), alongside new drummer, Giacomo Torti. Recordings took place at Bloom Studio and Kick Studio in Italy, with mixing and mastering handled by Hertz Studio (Vader, Decapitated, Behemoth) in Poland. New band photos were shot by Massimiliano Rocchi.

On Devotion, the band reflects: "This album is our anthem to the futility of war, with no light at the end of the tunnel. The main theme of the album is the misguided devotion which we, the people, give to our leaders, who mercilessly send us to our deaths under the pretense of democracy; while being guided only by imperialist ambitions and greed. The faceless crowd of the artwork stands in worship of these deformed statues of false deities. Musically, the album builds on the 20-year-old, fast-paced trademark style of Hour Of Penance, and enhances it with more technicality and catchiness, interspersed with epic landscapes."

Upcoming shows:

October

30 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload

31 – Zaragoza, Spain – Sala Utopia

November

1 – Portugalete, Spain – Estudios Groove

2 – Oviedo, Spain – Sala Gong Galaxy

3 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Silikona

December

13 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Eindhoven Metal Meeting

Lineup:

Giulio Moschini - guitars

Paolo Pieri - guitars and vocals

Marco Mastrobuono - bass

Giacomo Torti – drums

(Photo – Massimiliano Rocchi)