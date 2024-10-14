Italy’s MESSA Signs To Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records have announced Italian doomster Messa to its worldwide roster.

Messa play evoking doom metal with middle-eastern vibes. Deliciously haunting female vocals, ‘70s guitars and Arabian Oudh combine to conjure a sound that is all of their own. With influences as diverse as Dead Can Dance, Om, Swans, Killing Joke, Electric Wizard, Thergothon, Current 93, the band has moved from the first occult then noir-tinged doom metal of their previous works to a new atmospheric mediterranean sound which is unique. The evolution is clearly showcased in their latest studio album Close.

Messa emerged in the first day of 2014. Marco and Sara started to develop the basic concept while writing the first songs. Later on, Alberto and Rocco joined the band. The extreme diversity of their musical background immediately proved to be essential in the construction of the band's sound. In 2016 their first opus Belfry was released, and the band made several tours across Europe and USA. In 2018 their second work Feast For Water brought the band on tour even more extensively.

Their latest studio work Close, released in 2022, was acclaimed by critics. Some appearances made by the band were Hellfest Open Air, Roadburn, and Desert Fest. The band's latest record Live At Roadburn was released April 7th 2023, offering their main-stage triumph, joined by a unique constellation of musicians and instruments. Seeming to both embrace and defy everything it means to be a metal band, Messa mesh Mediterranean sounds with crushing doom riffs, with an emphasis on atmosphere and unusual use of instrumentation.

Comments Messa: "We're glad to announce we've joined forces with legendary Metal Blade Records. We are beyond stoked to become part of the incredible legacy of this label, marking their catalog with our music. Since 1982 Metal Blade has put fundamental metal artists on the map, and being in this labels' roster is a big honor for us. We can't wait to share some glimpses of what we are working on! In the meantime you can catch our live shows in the following European cities, list below."

Messa live:

October

17 – Martigny, Switzerland – Sunset

18 – Freiburg, Germany – Artik Club

19 – Braunschweig, Germany – Kufa Haus

20 – Antwerp, Belgium – Desertfest

21 – Aachen, Germany – AZ

22 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

23 – Warsaw, Poland – VooDoo

24 – Poznan, Poland – 2Progi

25 – Chemnitz, Germany – AJZ

26 – Hamburg, Germany – Lazy Bones

27 – Maastricht, Netherlands – Samhain Festival

November

9 – Catania, Italy – Catania Tattoo Convention

December

13 – Linz, Austria – Kapu

14 – Stuttgart, Germany – Hellgart Festival

Messa lineup:

Sara - vocals

Marco - guitars/bass

Alberto - guitars

Rocco - drums