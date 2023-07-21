Italy’s NEVER OBEY AGAIN Releases “The Storm” Video

Never Obey Again will release their debut album, The End Of An Era, on September 22 via Scarlet Records. New music video for "The Storm" is available below.

Never Obey Again is a female-fronted 5-piece project from Italy that blends heavy sounds and modern electronic elements to create fascinating sound scenarios. The End Of An Era combines dramatic and introspective melodies, heavy precise riffs and layers of electronic landscapes which create the perfect scenario to welcome the powerful voice of charismatic frontwoman Carolina.

The Never Obey Again debut album represents the purest and deepest needing of an artistic expression of five experienced musicians who found their own space in this piece of work; the record felt like it was created by itself as every little idea fell perfectly into place at first attempt.

The main goal of The End Of An Era is dragging the listeners into experiencing the song and allowing them to wear the lyrics and the atmosphere of every single track on their own skin.

The End Of An Era will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Preorder at scarletrecords.it.

Tracklisting:

"The End Of An Era"

"The Storm"

"Toxic Feelings"

"Take Care Of You"

"Stronger"

"Wake Up"

"Underdog"

"What If"

"9:45"

"Zombie" (The Cranberries cover)

"Wake Up" video:

Never Obey Again are:

Carolina Bertelegni - vocals

Alessandro Tuvo - guitar

Alex Pedrotti - guitar

Cristiano Trappoli - bass

Matteo Malchiodi - batteria

(Photo - Gabriele Vinciguerra)