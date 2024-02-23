Italy’s UNDERTAKERS Share RAMONES Cover “Pet Sematary”

Iconic Italian death-grinders Undertakers have released their new single "Pet Sematary" (Ramones cover).

The band commented:

"The Ramones have consistently embodied the spirit that so fascinates Undertakers: a sharp punk attitude combined with an imagery steeped in darkness and sickness. ‘Pet Sematary' represents the perfect example of what makes them unique, being a sort of experiment in creating a punk rock ballad that manages to unanimously capture the attention of listeners, becoming an icon in the collective music landscape. Furthermore, the participation of Karim Qqru, drummer of The Zen Circus, fills us with pride, further enriching the depth and variety of our musical experience.”

"Pet Sematary" is Undertakers' first release since “Dictatorial Democracy”, issued in 2020 via Time To Kill Records. “Dictatorial Democracy” features a few brand new songs, old classics from the band's back catalogue and a couple of acclaimed cover songs: “Fascist Pig”, originally by Suicidal Tendencies, and “Ripetutamente” by Neapolitan band 99 Posse.

The current Undertakers line-up features longtime members Enrico Giannone (vocals) and Stefano Casanica (guitar), along with Marco Mastrobuono (bass) and Demian Campora (drums) for live performances.