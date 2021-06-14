Items From EDDIE & ALEX VAN HALEN, JIMI HENDRIX, ERIC SINGER And More Nab Nearly $5 Million At 3-Day Auction

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a slew of items once owned by industry icons nabbed a total of nearly $5 million during a three-day auction organized by Julien’s Auctions.

More than 1,000 were on the block during the event, which took place from Friday-Sunday, including instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal property owned and used by recording artists from all genres.

Alex Van Halen’s custom designed Ludwig drum kit which sold for $230,400, while five Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars designed, hand striped and played by Eddie Van Halen also were on the block. Among them was the “Last One!” Stealth black body with a silver hand-striped designed by Van Halen, possibly in tribute to his EVH Wolfgang guitar, sold for $51,200.

A custom-made Pearl drum kit that was used by KISS drummer Eric Singer sold for $75,000.

