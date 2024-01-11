Items From JAMES HETFIELD, SLASH, PAUL McCARTNEY, JOE WALSH, CHRISTINE McVIE, And Others Up For Grabs At MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Julien’s Auctions unveiled today the first star-studded lineup of items to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, the music industry’s highly anticipated event that will take place live for the first time ever at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and online on juliensauctions.com on Sunday, February 4.

The annual live stream music auction on the day of the awards ceremony will feature sensational items from many of this year’s Grammy nominated artists as well as past illustrious Grammy honorees in a multi-camera livestream to be directed by Jerry Foley, the multi-Emmy award nominated director of Late Show with David Letterman. The livestream will run additionally on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Live, in addition to Julien’s and MusiCares’ websites to reach a global viewing audience of bidders, music fans and collectors in a unique pre-Grammy Awards experience.

More than 75 exclusive, one-of-a-kind items given by the world’s biggest music artists and cultural figures of our time will include instruments, wardrobe, personal items, and memorabilia coming directly from the likes of Christine McVie, Taylor Swift, James Hetfield, Robert Smith, Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Dr. Dre, Los Angeles Lakers, Joe Walsh, and Lionel Richie will hit the auction block with many being offered to the public for the first time. More items from several yet-to-be-revealed artists will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

This Official Grammy Week event precedes the 66th Annual Grammy Awards telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

Among items up for grabs are:

Christine McVie’s Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano (estimate: $20,000 - $30,000).

The piano played on stage by one of the legendary Grammy Award-winning band members, co-founder, co-lead singer, keyboardist, and songwriter is named after the super group’s most beloved track “Songbird” written by McVie. She performed on this piano for two decades between the tours for Rumours and The Dance in 1977 and 1997 in Fleetwood Mac’s closing encores in concert.

Paul McCartney, music icon, founding Beatles member and 18-time Grammy Award winner, will be offering a signed, hardcover copy of 2021 book of the year "The Lyrics: 1965 to Present.”

The essential addition to any music book collection features two volumes of the musicians’ lyrics to 154 of his songs from his time before and during the Beatles, Wings and his solo career that will be personalized to the winning bidder (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000). Included in the book (photo right) is McCartney's commentary, never-before-seen photos, handwritten notes, art, and ephemera, all of which are part of his personal collection and are being offered for public view for the first time.

Guitars, wardrobe, footwear, memorabilia, and beyond from enduring and emerging icons across genres of hard rock/metal, pop, alternative, rap, hip hop, and more are exceptional highlights of this auction such as (with estimates):

- Eight-time Grammy winner and Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s signature ESP LTD Vulture model guitar signed by Hetfield "JH 23 / Metallica / 2023" in black satin finish with EMG Het Set pickups, set-neck and ebony fingerboard with custom vulture inlay, in original hard case with an assortment of guitar picks and an ESP sticker ($4,000 – $6,000).

- Five-time Grammy winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee of the famed Eagles and legendary guitarist, Joe Walsh’s personally owned and signed 2015 Fender Stratocaster guitar in Olympic White finish with Fender Hot Noiseless Stratocaster pickups, with rosewood fingerboard and black nylon guitar strap. The body of the guitar is boldly signed in black marker by Joe Walsh who selected this guitar from his personal collection ($4,000 – $6,000).

- Grammy Award winning Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s signed 2023 Gibson Les Paul Anaconda Burst Guitar with Anaconda green flame maple top, in original case with accessories. The guitar features Slash's "Scully" design stamped "Demo" and signature truss rod cover with a large "Scully" doodle drawn by Slash on the body of the guitar donated by Gibson Gives in silver marker above his signature ($6,000 - $8,000).



- Four-time Grammy Award winning artist Don Felder signed 2010 limited edition Gibson Custom Shop Don Felder "Hotel California" 1959 Les Paul Standard re-issue with hand-aged detailing accompanied by the original Custom Shop booklet identifying this as number 88 of 100 made to commemorate this historic instrument created in the image of Felder's original 1959 'Burst used for nearly all of the solos on the Eagles' Hotel California album. The guitar is also accompanied by a copy of the deluxe guitar tab sheet music for "Hotel California" signed by Felder in blue marker ($6,000 - $8,000).

“During this special time of year, we look forward to presenting with our esteemed partner MusiCares some of the biggest and best pieces of music memorabilia at our annual charity initiative that celebrates our universal love of music and the arts while furthering a good cause,” said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions. “There are so many unique and incredible items for every music fan and collector from icons such as Christine McVie and Taylor Swift to Paul McCartney with many more to be announced. We are especially thrilled to announce that we will be holding this Official Grammy week event live for the first time at the Grammy Museum, whose unparalleled music collections and music education initiatives and programs are aligned with our mission to deepen the connection of fans and the general public with artists through these pieces of music history.”

“Music gives so much to the world, and we at MusiCares are honored to have a partner like Julien’s helping us raise funds for music professionals in need. With such iconic collectibles being offered, bidders are not only gaining pieces of music history, they are also giving back to the music ecosystem with each piece purchased,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

An Official 66th Grammy Week Event

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Grammy Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd,

Los Angeles,

CA 90015

Session I: 12 PM - 2 PM, Pacific Time (approximately)

Exhibition:

Person of the Year Gala

Friday, February 2, 2024

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A

5 - 7 PM, Pacific Time

