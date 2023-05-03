Items From JIMI HENDRIX, EDDIE VAN HALEN, K.K. DOWNING, MICK MARS, FREDDIE MERCURY, BILLY GIBBONS And More Up For Grabs At Julien's "Music Icons" Auction

Julien’s Auctions, the world renowned auction house to the stars, announced today their spectacular lineup of artifacts that will be offered in the industry’s premiere music auction event Music Icons, taking place Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, live at Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

Over 1,200 items owned and used by the world’s greatest music artists such as Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, The Beatles, Guns N' Roses, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Eddie Van Halen, U2, Tupac Shakur, Judas Priest, Motley Crüe, Bob Dylan and more will be offered in addition to exclusive collections from Amy Winehouse, Bill Wyman, Julian Lennon, Bette Midler and Phil Spector with the three-day auction event closing as previously announced with the grand finale, Property from the Special Collection of Global Icon Janet Jackson.

Among the items headed to auction:

- Rare items from the legendary guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix will rock the auction stage such as his handwritten lyrics for the 1967 Bath Pavilion “51st Anniversary” song signed by Hendrix and members of The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding (estimate: $60,000 - $80,000). According to the original holders of the pages, they approached Hendrix for an autograph before a 1967 gig in Bath, U.K. As the pair didn’t have any paper for him to sign, Hendrix obliged by tearing a sheet out of a notebook he had been using to write down lyrics, ripping the sheet in half, and signing each piece, one for each of the fans. The two preserved their respective fragments of the page for 55 years, reuniting them last year. Though Hendrix was known for keeping notebooks at his disposal to jot down lyrics, very few such manuscript pages with his handwritten lyrics are available. Other Hendrix pieces include: a 1968 Fender Dual Showman 2x15 speaker cabinet (P52418) with JBL speakers, acquired by Jimi Hendrix for his 1968 U.S. tour with the Experience and stage-used by him on multiple performance dates, circa1968 onward such as his famous 1969 Newport Pop Festival performance (estimate: $60,000 - $80,000); an original matchbook cover from The Dorchester Hotel in London signed by Jimi Hendrix dated May 9th, 1967 which coincides with a Tribute to The Recording Industry luncheon honoring Jimi Hendrix and The Experience held by the Variety Club of London at The Dorchester (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000); unpublished photographs of Hendrix and more.

- An antique natural 2023 Gibson Explorer electric guitar signed by Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, and Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick.

A sparkling burgundy 2022 Epiphone SG electric guitar signed by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Freddie Mercury’s New York Yankees bomber jacket stage-worn during one of Queen’s News Of The World tour stops in 1977 at Madison Square Garden ($20,000 - $40,000).

Eddie Van Halen 2004 Charvel EVH Art Series 78 electric guitar, stage-played during the final concert of Van Halen’s 2007 & 2008 Tour featuring David Lee Roth who was back in the line-up for the first time since 1985. The performance at which this guitar was used on stage was part of Quebec City’s Summer Festival on July 3rd, 2008 ($30,000 - $50,000).

A 2003 candy apple red custom Hamer K.K. Downing Vector electric guitar, used extensively by Downing on-stage during Judas Priest’s 2005 Angel Of Retribution tour and on the cover of Downing’s autobiography Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest ($20,000 - $40,000).

A vintage 1959 Olympic white Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, owned and used by Motley Crüe’s Mick Mars from his early days with the band through 2002 ($10,000 - $20,000).

For further details, and to view the auction, head here.