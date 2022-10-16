IVAN MOODY "Retiring From Heavy Metal" After Making One More FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Album

This past Friday, October 14, Five Finger Death Punch played Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Unexpectedly, vocalist Ivan Moody brought two of his children on stage and made the following announcement, fan-filmed video can be seen below.

"I wanted to tell you this. And nobody else in the world knows, Denver, so this is where it's going to start. And what you do with it is up to you. The last 15 years of my life I have toured the world, I have seen every country, every city on this planet at least twice. That's a fact. And through that time as many of you parents know... I have missed a lot of time with my kiddos. So I made them a deal today, and I'm going to stick to it. After this year, I am going to make one more Five Finger Death Punch album and then I am retiring from heavy metal."

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be joining forces this fall for a massive US arena tour with support from newcomer, Corey Marks. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Grand Rapids on November 9 and lay waste to 20 more cities before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 17 (full routing below).

This epic run is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019. The track also featured Brian May, the song’s original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, to benefit first responders. To date, the collaboration has garnered a staggering 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams, proving that this very special tour should not be missed by fans of either artist.

Tour dates:

November

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

14 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

17 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

19 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

25 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

26 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

December

2 - Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

3 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

9 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Five Finger Death Punch released their ninth studio album, AfterLife, in August via Better Noise Music. Get your copy at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"Times Like These" lyric video:

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video: