IVORY KNIGHT Members Unite In GRAVELLE-PERINBAM; “Beyond The Cage Of Silence” Music Video Streaming

Gravelle-Perinbam, a highly successful Canadian recording artist whose music embraces metal, rock, and progressive have released their video for their recent masterpiece “Beyond the Cage of Silence”.

The lyrics of the song are for those of us who have been put down, told to speak only when spoken to, told that our opinions are useless and our voices are not worthy of being heard. It's about breaking free of such restrictive thought patterns and overcoming the barriers!

The song features Gravelle on all guitars and keys, Perinbam on all vocals and drums, and bass guitar. The song was written, arranged, and produced by Gravelle and Perinbam.

In a recent interview with Hard Rock Italy magazine, John explained how the duo wound up recording outside of Ivory Knight:

"The COVID-19 situation here in Ottawa made it impossible to rehearse with a full band for over a year. During that time, in order to keep active as musicians, working in isolation in our individual home studios became a necessity. So that’s what we did - I released my rock ballad Picture on The Wall in late 2020, then Rob kept me busy with the covers of Suspended Animation, Private Life, and most recently Mouse in a Maze.”

“Beyond The Cage Of Silence” is available from all major streaming and MP3 downloading platforms, including Amazon Music and Apple Music.

Stream the song here.