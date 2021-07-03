IVORY TOWER Introduce New Vocalist FRANCIS SOTO

July 3, 2021, an hour ago

Ivory Tower recently announced the departure of their vocalist Dirk Meyer. Now the band has introduced their new vocalist, Francis Soto.

Francis is an experienced musician who was/is part of bands like Sanvoisen, Dark Horse, Subway, Wicked Sensation, and Infinity's Call. Here's a first impression of Francis in action: 

Ivory Tower are currently working on material for their upcoming sixth studio album.

(Photo courtesy of Paul Bossenmaier & Tine Gennaio) 

 



