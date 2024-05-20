IZZ To Release Collapse The Wave In June

Innovative New York-based progressive rock band Izz is thrilled to announce the release of their latest album “Collapse the Wave” available for pre-order now on Bandcamp and on all major streaming services on June 11, 2024. This inventive new work plunges listeners into a deep exploration of existential themes, such as the “death of the ego,” the relinquishing of “self,” and the idea of parallel realities.

Collapse The Wave marks a significant evolution in Izz’s musical journey, melding intricate rhythms and complex harmonies to craft a narrative both compelling and transformative. The album, produced by Izz keyboardist and vocalist Tom Galgano, features a collection of eleven tracks that challenge conventional perceptions and invite listeners to explore beyond the boundaries of traditional rock.

John Galgano, co-founder and bassist of Izz, describes the album as "a sonic exploration of the self and the universe." He adds, "We tried to weave together each of our musical influences with philosophical, spiritual, and scientific ideas to create an album that explores both personal and universal themes."

The album’s lead single “There’s Hope!” is accompanied by an animated short story created exclusively for the track by talented NYC-based animator, Julie Morris.

Collapse The Wave is not just an auditory experience; it’s a journey through the self and the cosmos, making for a listening experience that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining and fun.

Tracklisting:

“We Are The 3rd”

“So Many Voices”

“Brace For Impact”

“Deep Inside”

“Collapse The Wave”

“Sometimes Sublime”

“There’s Hope!”

“Brethren”

“Not About Me”

“Soak Up The Sunlight”

“And We Will Go”

“There’s Hope!” video:

Izz:

Paul Bremner: Electric & Acoustic Guitars

Brian Coralian: Electronic & Acoustic Drums and Percussion

Greg DiMiceli: Acoustic Drums and Percussion

John Galgano: Bass Guitar, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Tom Galgano: Keyboards, Vocals

Laura Meade: Vocals