JACK BLACK Mourns Passing Of School Of Rock Drummer KEVIN ALEXANDER CLARK - "Beautiful Soul; So Many Great Memories"

Word has come down that drummer Kevin Alexander Clark, who played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the Jack Black comedy School Of Rock from 2003, has died at the age of 32. He was struck and killed by a motorist while biking in Chicago's Avondale on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to a report from Loudersound.com, paramedics took Clark to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m.

Clark started playing drums when he was three years old, so had a decade of experience behind him by the time he auditioned for School Of Rock. While Clark never made another film, he continued to play the drums, performing with local bands Dreadwolf, Funk It Let’s Jam and the Robbie Gold Band. His most recent band were Jess Bess And The Intentions, who played their first show at the weekend.

“They were unbelievably fantastic and they would’ve gone somewhere,” Clark's mother Allison tells the Chicago Sun Times. “He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You’re my musical family – my family – and we’re all going to make it."

Jack Black has posted a tribute to Clark on Instagram, which can be viewed below.