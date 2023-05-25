JACK BLADES And TED NUGENT Stage Partial DAMN YANKEES Reunion, Perform "Coming Of Age" Live; Photos / Video

Kings Of Chaos - the long-running supergroup cover project featuring a core lineup and rotating guest musicians - performed on Monday, May 22 at the Hendon Rocks party at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, NV.

The lineup included Ted Nugent, Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), and during the set they performed the Damn Yankees song, "Coming Of Age". Damn Yankees were the supergroup that featured Nugent and Blades, as well as Tommy Shaw (Styx) and Michael Cartellone.

Blades took to Facebook to share some photos from the show, stating: "A bit of a Damn Yankees reunion with The Motor City Madman Ted Nugent & myself belting out “Coming of Age” with the help of the great Matt Sorum & fellow NR brother Keri Kelli! A fun Kings of Chaos gig in Las Vegas at the Hendon Rocks private party! Carmine Rojas & Robin Zander of Cheap Trick joined us as well!"

See Blades' post, as well as some video from the show, below.