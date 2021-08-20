Jack Frost's BROTHERS IN ARMS Collective To Release Debut Album Next Month; Features Members Of SAVATAGE, DIAMOND HEAD, KINGDOM COME, LAST IN LINE, FM, ANGEL, MOXY, And More; "Last To Know" Video Streaming

Brothers In Arms is the brainchild of guitarist/composer Jack Frost (Savatage, Seven Witches, Lizzy Borden, etc.), who along with several recruited iconic rock brothers, has made it his mission to prove rock music will never die. The guys unified to take a stand against the doubters and cynics who have claimed that it's simply not possible to resurrect this celebrated music in which so many lasting and fond memories were built around. Banding together, Jack & the Brothers forged ahead with one main goal: To make quality music that would both represent and immortalize the days of the sold-out legendary rock venues, to show the world that rock is not just a thing of the past.

Their first single and video for “Last To Know” is out today, and features Jack along with vocalist Andrew Freeman (Last In Line, Lynch Mob, Hurricane), drummer Karl Wilcox (Diamond Head), bassist Alex Jansen (Hardline) and keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel).

Jack had this to say about the track, “Well, I was listening to the debut from Badlands, & realized that I just always loved Jake’s tone and feel on that album…& let’s be honest, Ray Gilllan was a god among gods…So with that in mind, I kept hearing this riff and it took me like 3-4 days to find the balance between that classic rock sound and the feel of today. When it was done I was like, “Man, this feels so good…”I sent the track to Karl and sure enough, he put his Bonzo feel to it and yeah, just Wow! Then Alex’s bass was added & it was so brutal that it really made it drive. Charlie’s keyboards came next & gave it a total John Lord vibe with that iconic Hammond B3 tone, & it just blew me away. Finally the task of who can sing this & write the words & a hook was up. Andrew immediately came to my mind because I love the Last In Line albums. Andrew’s power and melodies are spine tingling to say the least. His ability to compose lyrics is amazing & his tone is so classic. The hook he wrote was killer, & it made me want to hear it over and over again. I’m just so honored that I’m a part of this monster track…”, Andrew continues, “Jack and I have been threatening to work on a project together for a long time. That being said I’m very excited to be involved with “Brothers in Arms” project. The songs we wrote have a lot of the elements that made me want to make music my life. Pulling from mutual influences, that I would like to hear more of in today’s rock music, we created a some timeless anthems. Pure rock fury for the masses!“

Pre-save the album and single here, and watch the video below.

While Jack may have initially instigated this idea, the other musicians involved with this project were immediately on board & ready to go, right from Day One. All collectively working on this throughout the industry wide COVID-19 lockdown and giving all the musicians a place to come together and collaborate. Brothers In Arms also features Keith St John (Kingdom Come, Montrose), Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), Steve Overland (FM, Overland), Nick Walsh (Moxy, Slik Toxik), Jesse Damon (Silent Rage), Todd Poole (Roxy Blue, Saliva), plus special guests Dave Amato (REO Speedwagon) and Mick Mahan (Pat Benatar).

The full album is set to drop on September 24, with the second single “Bitch Is Crazy” featuring Keith St John coming out on September 10.

Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello had this to say about the label's hopes for the ongoing collaboration of Brothers In Arms, “This is hold your hairpiece in place rock music, served up Jack Frost style. To me, BIA is Jack's very best work to date. He did an incredible job utilizing a wealth of insanely talented musical artists. Excellent tunes too....Everyone at Deko is excited to be involved. ”

You can pre-order the album now and there are limited edition bundles available (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Product Includes:

- Brothers In Arms - "Sunset and Clark" CD

- Brothers In Arms - Rock Is Not Dead T-Shirt

- Brothers In Arms - Sticker

Brothers In Arms tracklisting:

"Bitch Is Crazy"

"Last To Know"

"The City Never Sleeps"

"Feel The Love"

"Make You Mine"

"The Ties That Bind"

"Long Way From Love"

"My Heart Knows"

"Wasting Light"

"Voices Are Calling"

"Last To Know" video: