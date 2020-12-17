JACK McBANNON Releases New Single And Music Video "Dancing In The Rain"

German singer-songwriter, Jack McBannon, began his consistent career as a real DIY artist. His last two studio albums were written, recorded, produced by himself - a strong nod to his passion and persistence as an artist.

McBannon has just released his new single, “Dancing In The Rain”, via Rodeostar/Napalm Records, taken from his upcoming, emotive new album, True Stories, to be released on February 19.

“Dancing In The Rain” is one of the most personal songs from Jack McBannon’s album True Stories. The musician describes: “This song is about a letter I found, in which my mum wrote down all the things she wanted to experience, despite her illness. She didn’t get to do all of them before she passed away, but she’ll live on in all of us and through this song.”

You can really hear these feelings in “Dancing In The Rain” with Jack’s warm, slightly raspy voice that transports the deepness of this ballad.

True Stories is more than just another singer-songwriter album, it’s a trademark - Jack McBannon’s individual musicality is not only audible, but perceptible with every note he plays and sings. His warm and slightly raspy voice coalesces with his music to create a unique sound combining modern acoustic rock, blues and country, paired with incredibly personal lyrics.

Coming February 19 as CD (Limited Edition) and Digital formats on Rodeostar Records. True Stories is now available to pre-order here.

True Stories tracklisting:

"Right Here"

"Set Me Free"

"The Snowflake"

"Together"

"Here’s A Winner"

"Dancing In The Rain"

"An Outlaw`s Inner Fight"

"Motel 81"

"Walking In The Dark"

"The Long Road Ahead"

"Runaway Me"

"Set Me Free" video:

(Photo - Frank Metzemacher)