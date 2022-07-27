JACK OSBOURNE And Fiancée AREE GEARHART Welcome First Baby Together

“I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” exclaims Jack Osbourne in an Instagram post announcing his new daughter to the world with fiancée Aree Gearhart. The baby was born on July 9, 2022.

The son of legend Ozzy Osbourne, Jack, 36-years-old, has been engaged to Gearheart since last December. Jack shares children Pearl Clementine (10), Andy Rose (6) and Minnie Theodora (4), with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. They finalized their divorce in March 2019.

Sharon Osbourne shared her excitement on social media stating, “Ozzy and I are over the [moon]! Aree and Maple are healthy and happy. Jack Osbourne fasten your seatbelt.”