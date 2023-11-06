JACK OSBOURNE's 1-Year Old Daughter Recognizes "Papa" OZZY On Television; Video

Jack Osbourne recently shared the video below via Instagram, in which he and wife Aree Gearhart's 15-month old daughter, Maple, spots her grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne, performing on television.

Jack captioned the adorable video, "Maple thinks she’s getting a private performance from Papa."

Jack recently spoke to Audacy's 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh about his new series, Jack Osbourne's Night Of Terror, and shared how his dad feels about paranormal activity. "Contrary to popular belief, my dad is so on the fence when it comes to anything paranormal or spiritual."

However, Jack says he's experienced some things that would definitely intimidate even his dad. "I was at a location and, twice it happened to the same door; It just opened by itself. It was a door that I had shut and made sure it was shut all the way. That really freaked me out," he admits, "Especially since the second time the door opened by itself it was on command."

Listen to the Bubba Show's full chat with Jack Osbourne here.

The new Travel Channel series, Jack Osbourne's Night Of Terror, is also streaming on Discovery+. Watch a sneak peek video below: