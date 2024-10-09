JACK PONTI, Former JON BON JOVI Bandmate And BON JOVI, DORO, ALICE COOPER Co-Songwriter Dead At 66

Jack Ponti, the American musician, songwriter, record producer, manager, label executive, and consultant, has passed away at 66 years of age.

Ponti began his career playing guitar in The Rest, the late 70s New Jersey band that also featured a young Jon Bon Jovi.

In the 80s and 90s, he wrote and co-wrote songs for artists including Bon Jovi ("Shot Through the Heart"), Keel ("Somebody's Waiting"), Bonfire ("Sweet Obsession", "Hard On Me"), Babylon A.D. ("The Kid Goes Wild"), Baton Rouge ("The Price of Love"), Alice Cooper ("Hey Stoopid", "Love's A Loaded Gun"), Doro ("Enough For You", "Bad Blood", "Last Day Of My Life", "Ceremony", "In Freiheit Stirbt Mein Herz"), Eric Gales Band ("Paralyzed") and more.

Ponti is credited for producing albums by Baton Rouge, Doro, Kittie, Otep, and others.

An obituary from New Jersey's Thompson Memorial Home states:

Jack Ponti (Giacomo Pontoriero), an influential American musician, songwriter, producer, and manager, passed away on October 7, 2024. While widely recognized for his musical genius, it was his boundless love for his family, generosity of spirit, and fierce loyalty that truly defined him.

Born in Newark, NJ, Jack grew up with an ear for music and a heart full of compassion. His early passion for the guitar led him into a remarkable career, where his talent and vision helped shape the sounds of iconic rock bands like Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Nelson, and Skid Row. Jack’s greatest pride, however, was not found in the music industry but in the love he had for his family. Jack’s family was his true legacy, and his love for them was palpable in every conversation, every meal he cooked, and every smile he shared.

He is remembered by his wife, Tatyana, his daughter, Neva, his cherished granddaughter, Jordyn, and his sister Nikki. He is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Pontoriero, and his many beloved dogs.

Jack had a rare ability to make people feel seen and valued, whether in the music studio or at home. His generosity extended beyond his family, as he was always ready to offer advice, lend a hand, or simply bring laughter to those around him. His warmth and wisdom will continue to resonate through the countless lives he touched, long after the music fades.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4-7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th at 10 am at St. James Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.