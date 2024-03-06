JACK RUSSELL Hasn’t Spoken To MARK KENDALL In “14 Or 15 Years” – “It’s Really Sad To Me,” Says The Former GREAT WHITE Frontman

In an upcoming feature promoting the Russell / Guns album, Jack Russell tells BraveWords he hasn’t spoken to his former Great White bandmate Mark Kendall in over a decade.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Great White’s self-titled debut album. Obviously, you haven’t been on the same stage as Mark Kendall for many, many years. “Who?” (laughter). “I haven’t talked to Mark in, oh God, 14 or 15 years. It’s horrible. It’s sad. It’s really sad to me. It makes me very sad for my part in it. I had a very big part in that, and I really apologize. Maybe he’ll read this and maybe he’ll understand that I actually, truly want to make amends to him.”

Are you aware of any plans that Mark may have to celebrate the 40th anniversary? Will there be a reissue? Who owns the masters to that album, and thereby able to put out a special version? And what, if any bonus material would be on it? “Well, I think Mark owns the masters right now; Mark, Audie (Desbrow – drummer) and Michael (Lardie – rhythm guitarist). Cause there’s three of them, there’s two of us; so they would own the masters by virtue of that. They could do whatever they want with them, I don’t know. I guess I would have to go with them. If they wanted to sell it to Cleopatra, they could. If they wanted to sell it back to Capitol, they could. I just would hope that somebody would advise us of what they want to do, cause I have a couple ideas that might mean more money for them, for us. I don’t want to get in this big legal battle over it. It’s such a waste when some bands do that, spend so much money on legal hassles when you could have just said, ‘Hey, you do this, I’ll do that.’ I mean you never know… well, I know what would happen if Great White did get back together as far as attendance. But whether we could stand each other or not would be a whole different run of the ladder. I’m just trying to get by every day. I love my band; I think they’re the greatest. They’ve got my back, which is something that I’m really getting used to. And they’re great musicians. I can count on them, always.”

Russell / Guns marks the beginning of a fresh artistic partnership between two legendary figures of Los Angeles hard rock: Jack Russell and Tracii Guns, accompanied by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro del Vecchio. The pair recently released the new studio album, Medusa, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Medusa is an album that showcases inspired artistic integrity and commitment to rock'n'roll from two extraordinary rock stars of the 80s and 90s. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Next In Line"

"Tell Me Why"

"Coming Down"

"Where I Belong"

"For You"

"Give Me The Night"

"Living A Lie"

"In And Out Of Love"

"Medusa"

"Back Into Your Arms Again"

"I Want You"

