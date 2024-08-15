JACK RUSSELL, Original Vocalist For GREAT WHITE, Dead At 63

Earlier today, August 15th, Jack Russell, a founding member of American rock band Great White, passed away at the age of 63.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, the following message was posted on the official Facebook page of Jack Russell's Great White:

On July 17th, Jack Russell announced his retirement from touring, issuing the following statement:

Great White has since released the following statement:

All of us at BraveWords send our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Jack Russell's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. May he rest in peace.

Russell was the lead vocalist for multi-platinum band Great White, which rose to prominence in the late ’80s with hit singles “Rock Me”, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”, “The Angel Song”, and “House Of Broken Love”. The singer had been performing as Jack Russell’s Great White since 2011.

On July 12th, former Great White frontman, Jack Russell, released his long-awaited autobiography.

Author K. L. Doty states: "It is with long-awaited excitement and a heart full of joy that I announce the official release of Jack Russell’s autobiography, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative. Many deserve our thanks. Not a single drop of their love and support will go uncherished. This book was written in such a way that the heart of all humankind might open to let in the beauty of the story that each and every one of us has. Jack and I hope you enjoy every chapter and every word of his.”

The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll narrative is available wherever books are sold worldwide. This book features a foreword from Lita Ford, and never-before-seen photos of the earliest formation of Great White taken by famed punk rock photographer Edward Colver. Cover photo by Mark Weiss.

