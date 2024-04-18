JACK RUSSELL's Autobiography, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative, To Arrive This Summer; Features Foreword By LITA FORD

Former Great White frontman, Jack Russell, has announced that his long-awaited autobiography will be released this summer.

A message states: "It’s almost here! Jack Russell’s long-awaited autobiography will be out this summer via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author K. L. Doty, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger, and others. The book will be available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book form. Cover photo by none other than rock’s own Mark Weiss.

"Exact release date to be announced later this spring. Details regarding where, how, and when to purchase will be posted here. No presale at this time. Stay tuned!"