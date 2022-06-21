JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE Debut "She Moves Me" Music Video

Jack Russell's Great White have released a video for "She Moves Me", a track from their He Saw It Comin’ album, released in early 2017. The clip, filmed by Jaymz Eberly and edited by Blaze Productions, can be viewed below.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“She Moves Me” video: