JACK SLAMER Announce New EP Live At Hardstudios; “Ocean” Video Streaming

Swiss rockers Jack Slamer recently released their new album Keep Your Love Loud, which quickly reached #8 on the charts in their home country. But instead of taking a break after the successful release, the band has prepared a new treat for their fans.

EP Live At Hardstudios will be released on April 23 via Nuclear Blast. The EP is like a live best-of from the album Keep Your Love Loud, containing four powerful songs. Preorder here.

The band also reveal a music video for the album track "Ocean".

Cyrill Vollenweider comments: "In such hard times we didn't want to just sit around and wait. At some point, the idea came up to play a live session and so we invited some of our musician friends to join us at the Hardstudios. We don't want to do live streams, but we still want to play our music live; this is our way to bring some fresh rock ‘n’ roll directly to you.”

Tracklisting:

“Lost”

“Favorite Enemy”

“Magic Woman”

“Ocean”

“Ocean”: