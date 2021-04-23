JACK SLAMER's Live At Hardstudios EP Out Now; Complete Live Session Video Streaming

Swiss rockers, Jack Slamer, have released their Live At Hardstudios EP via Nuclear Blast. The EP is like a live best-of from the album Keep Your Love Loud, containing four powerful songs. The band also releases a music video for the full live session, that you can watch below.

Cyrill Vollenweider comments: "Listen up and get blessed by these epic sounds. Directly from our very souls, made with love to entertain your mind. Searching for some twenty minutes of awesomeness? Then watch this live performance of four sparkling diamonds from our latest album. Come on in, take a seat and enjoy."

Order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Lost”

“Favorite Enemy”

“Magic Woman”

“Ocean”