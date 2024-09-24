JACK STARR Signs With BraveWords Records; Out Of The Darkness Pt 2 Due In 2025

BraveWords Records is excited to announce the signing of Jack Starr for a new solo album, Out Of The Darkness Pt 2, to be released in 2025.

Jack talks about signing with BraveWords Records and the upcoming album: "I have been a fan of BraveWords for a long time and thought it was great that they started a record label, I knew that the label would be well run and professional like the magazine and website, so for me it was a no brainer to be on that label and have them put out my new album.

"As far as what the album will be like, it is a combining of old school metal with the great vocals of Giles Lavery, who is one of the best of the new metal vocalists who have recently emerged on the scene. The album also has two of the best metal drummers in metal, Rhino and Mark Zonder. The rock solid bass playing is provided by Gene Cooper, veteran of many NYC bands. Jimmy Waldo the virtuoso keyboardist is also featured as well as Eric Juris who played brilliant guitar thru out the album contributing harmonies, leads and rhythms. Thomas Mergler played great guitar as well and whose brilliant production gave it a clean modern Euro sound while still keeping the old school metal sound that Jack Starr is known for."

"Metal" Tim Henderson from BraveWords Records on signing Jack Starr: "What a historical addition to BraveWords Records, the ultra talented Jack Starr who brings a wealth of skill and music industry savvy to the label that dates back nearly 50 years."

About Jack Starr:

Starr emerged on the rock and metal scene in 1981, forming, together with Joey Ayvazian, David DeFeis and Joe O’Rielly, the first incarnation of the heavy metal band Virgin Steele. The new band was selected in 1982 by Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records to appear on the label's compilation album U.S. Metal Volume 2. After only two albums, Virgin Steele of 1981 and Guardians of the Flame of 1982, Starr left Virgin Steele in 1983.

In 1984, Starr started his solo recording career with the album Out of the Darkness, featuring former Riot vocalist Rhett Forrester, members of The Rods and former Rainbow drummer Gary Driscoll. It was released in Europe by Music for Nations and was picked as one of the best albums of the year by the music magazines Kerrang! and Metal Forces.

Starr changed the name of his band to Jack Starr's Burning Starr and between 1984 and 1989 he produced albums, both solo and with the band. The music of those albums was classic American eighties heavy metal, a style between Poison and Metallica. In 1989 the band dissolved and Starr joined short-lived bands like Strider and Smoke Stack Lightning.

In the following years, Starr once again assembled a group of musicians for a new incarnation of Burning Starr, which performed at the Magic Circle Festival 2008 and released the album Defiance on Manowar's label Magic Circle Music in 2009. In 2011 they released Land of the Dead with Limb Music. The albums includes ex-Manowar guest musicians Ross the Boss and David Shankle. The band played at the 2013 Keep It True festival and recorded a DVD.

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!