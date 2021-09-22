JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR Join Forces With Giles Lavery Management, Announce New Album Souls Of The Innocent

Jack Starr, Ned Meloni and all the members of Burning Starr have announced that, moving forward, Giles Lavery will now be their manager.

A message states: "We have known Giles for quite some time and have been impressed with him as a person and his work with the many bands he represents (Impellitteri, Girlschool, Alcatrazz, The Rods, Onslaught, David Reece, A-Z (Ray Alder & Mark Zonder), and the newly launched supergroup Iron Allies to name a few. His previous work re-energizing the career of Graham Bonnet was something I personally saw develop over a 6 year period, and with all this he still finds time to be a panelist on the The Metal Voice where his opinions on metal are highly respected. He is also co-owner of Louder Than Loud Records with our good friend Carl Canedy.

"In various capacities Giles has worked with and travelled the globe with many legendary musicians such as Michael Schenker and of course my good friends Riot.

"Burning Starr will soon be coming out with a new album, Souls Of The Innocent, and we feel that Giles's expertise in dealing with record labels promoters and publicists will be important in giving the album the most exposure possible.

"Also important to all of us, Giles is a musician and someone who speaks from the experience of having been on both sides of the stage and that is something that we all appreciate. We are looking forward to moving forward with the new album, the new singer and now a new manager and we are confident that Giles will help us achieve bringing Burning Starr to a new level."

Giles Lavery adds: "I have been a fan of Jack's and Burning Starr's music for decades now, so this is a real highlight for me to be working directly with Jack, Ned and the band in this capacity. We promise a lot of exciting Burning Starr news and events coming soon."