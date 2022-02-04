JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR Signs Worldwide Deal With Global Rock Records

Global Rock Records has announced the signing of legendary US heavy metal guitarist Jack Starr's band Burning Starr, for the band's new album, Souls Of The Innocent, as well as eight classic back catalog releases.

Souls Of The Innocent continues Jack and the band's commitment to true US style power metal, new vocalist Alexx Panza also continues the bands legacy of discovering great vocal talent. The new album will be released first half of 2022 and will surely impress the guitarists faithful following worldwide.

If this wasn't enough, Global Rock will also be issuing a 3-disc Burning Starr anthology, covering the bands entire career and featuring some rare and never heard tracks.

The following back catalog albums will also be available on all digital platforms and released physically throughout 2022 and 2023.

- Rock The American Way (1985)

- No Turning Back (1986)

- Blaze Of Glory (1987)

- Burning Starr 1989 (1989)

- Burning Starr V - The Strider Project (1991)

- Burning Starr VI - Under A Savage Sky (2003)

- Land Of The Dead (2011)

- Keep The Metal Burning - Live In Germany 2013

Says Jack Starr: "I am very happy to have Global Rock as the new label for the upcoming Burning Starr album, Souls Of Innocent, and also my large Burning Starr catalog and much more!"

Global Rock CEO Brian Adams adds: "It is a pleasure to announce the addition of such a great guitarist and artist as Jack Starr to the already buoyant plans for Global Rock Records in 2022. Along with the already assigned Bangalore Choir, Lillian Axe, Impellitteri and a host of other metal reissues, the team of inspiring artists is complete now that Jack is on board. Watch out 2022 - we are coming for you!"