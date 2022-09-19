JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR To Release Eternal Starr Anthology This Month

Legendary New York metal masters, Jack Starr's Burning Starr, are set to release their first ever career spanning anthology, Eternal Starr - The Burning Starr Anthology, on September 30 via Global Rock Records.

Three CDs in a deluxe digipak spanning the bands long career since 1984, encompassing the key studio albums, with additional rarities and live tracks from Jack’s personal archive. In addition to this, extensive liner notes and seldom seen photos make for an altogether compelling package.

This release will come hot on the heels of the brand new Burning Starr album, Souls Of The Innocent, which is already generating fantastic reviews worldwide. Their style has been described as “an essential blend of Judas Priest and Riot style melodic mid 80s traditional power metal.”

Jack Starr throughout his career has consistently performed and recorded with world-class musicians, cultivated a devoted fan base with his signature style and inspired musicians who have kept his legacy relevant in recent years via the symphonic and power metal movements.

In the mid-to-late '80s his band Burning Starr became a cult sensation with releases like Rock The American Way (which Hit Parader magazine called "an album that rocks with both strength and precision), Blaze Of Glory, and No Turning Back. The band also became a springboard for musicians who would go on to play with Danger Danger, White Lion, Yngwie Malmsteen, Quiet Riot and Widowmaker, among others.

Pre-order Eternal Starr - The Burning Starr Anthology here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Fight The Thunder"

"In Your Arms Again"

"Heat Of The Night"

"Live Fast, Rock Hard"

"No Turning Back"

"Light In The Dark"

"Evil Never Sleeps"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Overdrive"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Tear Down The Wall"

"Metal Generation"

"Burning Starr"

CD2:

"Send Me An Angel "

"Break the Ice"

"Fool For Love"

"New York Woman"

"It’s Not Over"

"Under The Influence"

"Dancing On The Edge"

"Down On Love"

"The Flame That Never Dies"

"Conspiratos Sanctos"

"Masters Of Fate"

"Sharon Of The Woods"

CD3:

"Land Of The Dead"

"Sands Of Time"

"Daughter Of Darkness"

"Here We Are"

"On The Wings Of The Night"

"The Flame That Never Dies" (Live)

"Day Of The Reaper" (Live)

"Conspiratos Sanctos" (Live)

"Spirit Of ‘86"

"From The Ashes We Rise"

"Forever"

"Der Klang der Liebe (The Sound of Love)"