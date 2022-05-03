JACKYL - Coming To A Venue Near You In 2022
May 3, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Jackyl is once again gearing up to hit the road. Catch vocalist / guitarist Jesse James Dupree, guitarist Jeff Worley, drummer Chris Worley, and bassist Roman Glick live at the following shows:
May
12 - Club LA - Destin, Florida
13 - House Of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
14 - OCC Road House & Museum - Pinellas Park, Florida
15 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, Florida
19 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
20 - Tally Ho Theatre - Leesburg, Virginia
22 - Reverb - Reading, Pennsylvania
24 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, Pennsylvania
26 - The Vault - Saginaw, Michigan
27 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, Ohio
28 - The Basement East - Nashville, Tennessee
June
2 - Jackson Street Pier - Sandusky, Ohio
3 - The Token Lounge - Westland, Michigan
4 - Brandt's Harley Davidson - Wabash, Indiana - FREE EVENT
5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, Illinois
16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts
21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut
24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
July
1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio
2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania
3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky
24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia
August
27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee
September
9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota
17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin