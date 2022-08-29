JACKYL Extends 30th Anniversary Tour Into November
It’s been three decades since Jackyl shot out of Georgia spewing equal parts hard rock, heavy metal, and Southern rock.
Jesse James Dupree, Jeff Worley, Chris Worley, and Roman Glick have just announced ten new shows, thereby extending their 30th anniversary tour through November 2022. Confirmed dates are as listed:
September
3 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - FREE ALL AGES SHOW
9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota
10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota
15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland
17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin
24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois
November
16 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, Kentucky
17 - Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, Indiana
18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, Michigan
19 - Watseka Theater - Watseka, Illinois
20 - Lincoln Square Theater - Decatur, Illinois
22 - Masonic Auditorium - Cleveland, Ohio
24 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, Indiana
25 - 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, Indiana
26 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, Wisconsin
27 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, Michigan
In celebration of Jackyl's 30th anniversary, a brand new album, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot, is available now. Earmarked by three new tracks: “Bad Decisions”, “Another Round” and “Get All Up in It”, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot was released on August 12th. Secure your copy now at this location, and enjoy “Another Round” right now.
Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot features 17 tracks - three brand new studio songs, and 14 live versions of fan favorites. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.
"Another Round"
"Get All Up In It"
"Bad Decision"
"Blastoff" (Live)
"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass" (Live)
"Encore" (Live)
"Screwdriver" (Live)
"Down On Me" (Live)
"Push Comes To Shove" (Live)
"Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)" (Live)
"Secret Of The Bottle" (Live)
"I Stand Alone" (Live)
"When Will It Rain" (Live)
"Dirty Little Mind" (Live)
"Redneck Punk" (Live)
"Cut The Crap" (Live)
"The Lumberjack" (Live)
Check out the video for one of Jackyl's new studio songs, "Get All Up In It":