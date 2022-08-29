JACKYL Extends 30th Anniversary Tour Into November

It’s been three decades since Jackyl shot out of Georgia spewing equal parts hard rock, heavy metal, and Southern rock.

Jesse James Dupree, Jeff Worley, Chris Worley, and Roman Glick have just announced ten new shows, thereby extending their 30th anniversary tour through November 2022. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September

3 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - FREE ALL AGES SHOW

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota

15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois

November

16 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, Kentucky

17 - Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, Indiana

18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, Michigan

19 - Watseka Theater - Watseka, Illinois

20 - Lincoln Square Theater - Decatur, Illinois

22 - Masonic Auditorium - Cleveland, Ohio

24 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, Indiana

25 - 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, Indiana

26 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, Wisconsin

27 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, Michigan

In celebration of Jackyl's 30th anniversary, a brand new album, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot, is available now. Earmarked by three new tracks: “Bad Decisions”, “Another Round” and “Get All Up in It”, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot was released on August 12th. Secure your copy now at this location, and enjoy “Another Round” right now.

Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot features 17 tracks - three brand new studio songs, and 14 live versions of fan favorites. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Another Round"

"Get All Up In It"

"Bad Decision"

"Blastoff" (Live)

"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass" (Live)

"Encore" (Live)

"Screwdriver" (Live)

"Down On Me" (Live)

"Push Comes To Shove" (Live)

"Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)" (Live)

"Secret Of The Bottle" (Live)

"I Stand Alone" (Live)

"When Will It Rain" (Live)

"Dirty Little Mind" (Live)

"Redneck Punk" (Live)

"Cut The Crap" (Live)

"The Lumberjack" (Live)

Check out the video for one of Jackyl's new studio songs, "Get All Up In It":